Dr. Chris Smith Receives 2017 UT President's Award
Dr. Chris Smith has received the 2017 President's Award for CONNECT from the University of Tennessee for her outreach, engagement, service efforts and programs as director of the UTC School of Nursing and Student Health Services Clinic.
