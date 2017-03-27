Downtown Chamber Council And Member Businesses Donate $2,000 to CSAS
The Downtown Council of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce presented a check for $1,000 to the Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences at their March meeting.
