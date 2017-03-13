Denise Rice Joins Tennessee Chamber O...

Denise Rice Joins Tennessee Chamber Of Commerce And Industry As...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Tennessee Chamber President and CEO Bradley Jackson on Tuesday named longtime manufacturing veteran and Hamilton County resident Denise Rice as the incoming Director of the Tennessee Manufacturers Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 41 min NTMD8OR 30,016
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) 10 hr Eternal truth 906
i hate black men but i love their thick big boo... Mon 25or6to4 10
Unhappy wife uncared for children Sun Disappointed again 1
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Mar 11 STFU 9,768
Donald Burns Mar 10 Billy Jack 3
Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11) Mar 9 Atticus Finch 53
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hamilton County was issued at March 14 at 7:27PM CDT

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC