Democrat Andy Berke wins second term as Chattanooga mayor
Berke, a former state senator, was first elected mayor with more than 70 percent of the vote in 2013. This year Berke faced City Councilman Larry Grohn, former Council member David Crockett and architectural consultant Chris Long.
