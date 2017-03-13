David Lynn Tucker, 41, Killed In Mult...

David Lynn Tucker, 41, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sequatchie County

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

He was driving down the mountain on the Dunlap side and rear-ended a dump truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 7 hr Amos 30,279
Railroad Worker (Feb '14) 17 hr Hot on pursuit 29
Happy ending massage 21 hr Incomparable22 1
Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11) Thu tomhardrock 10
why black women dont go out with white men (May '12) Wed Sassy 2 25
i hate black men but i love their thick big boo... Mar 13 25or6to4 10
Unhappy wife uncared for children Mar 12 Disappointed again 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,633,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC