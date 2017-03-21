Dale Buchanan And Associates Receives Pro Patria Award
Dale Buchanan and Associates, a multi-state law firm headquartered in Chattanooga, has received the "Pro Patria Award" from the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve State Committee.
