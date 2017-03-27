Crime 37 mins ago 11:01 a.m.Sheriff's deputy shot and killed by Chattanooga police
An off-duty Hamilton County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy was shot and killed by Chattanooga police early Wednesday morning. "The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office would like to offer its condolences to the family of our Corrections Deputy and our prayers are with those involved in this unfortunate incident," said Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond in a statement .
