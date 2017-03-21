Complete Tennessee Listening Tour Comes To Chattanooga March 29
Complete Tennessee roundtable event in the organization's statewide listening tour will come to Chattanooga on Wednesday, March 29. Complete Tennessee's listening tour is convening nine regional roundtables over four months to raise awareness of the state's low postsecondary attainment and discuss local barriers to higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 min
|Richard
|30,574
|Jay Bell is a crook!
|1 hr
|Pissed
|1
|Coming Out Of My Shell
|22 hr
|Rejected Outcast
|1
|Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Dianne St Amand
|113
|Night club hwy 153
|Mar 18
|Ordinances
|3
|Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11)
|Mar 18
|Sassy 2
|11
|Petition to Stop Emissions Testing In Hamilton ... (Feb '12)
|Mar 18
|mary cothran
|29
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC