Chattanooga's Smart Grid Is Featured In Nokia Film; National Release Planned
Among those featured on the video talking about the city's resurgence are Mayor Andy Berke, Enterprise Center Director Ken Hays, EPB President David Wade, civic leader Edna Varner and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Pete
|30,745
|Railroad workers having affairs
|2 hr
|Want2know4sure
|4
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|5 hr
|Want2know4sure
|2
|Jay Bell is a crook!
|Thu
|Guest
|2
|interracial dating for white man
|Wed
|jballz
|1
|Coming Out Of My Shell
|Mar 20
|Rejected Outcast
|1
|Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06)
|Mar 19
|Dianne St Amand
|113
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC