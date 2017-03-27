Chattanooga Woman Dies from Injuries ...

Chattanooga Woman Dies from Injuries Received In Feb. 18 House Fire

Chattanooga firefighters carried Bessie Whiteside, 78, out of her burning home on N. Hickory Street and Hamilton County EMS rushed her to Erlanger Hospital, suffering from burns and severe smoke inhalation.

