Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestras Present Concert March 6
9 by AntonA n DvorA k. The "New World" Symphony by DvorA k, one of the great masterworks of the orchestral repertoire, was written while the composer was visiting the U.S. DvorA k believed that Americans should look to their own native musical sources for inspiration, and this symphony was a demonstration of how that could be accomplished in our ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|camera zoom
|29,363
|comcast and their new email smartzone (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Jim
|568
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Wed
|Atchley
|52
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|Wed
|ufclady
|9
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Feb 25
|VaXxEd
|9,764
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Feb 23
|deportthebadones
|1
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Feb 23
|Kinky
|27
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC