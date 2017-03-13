Chattanooga Room In The Inn Has Kentu...

Chattanooga Room In The Inn Has Kentucky Derby Party

Chattanooga Room in the Inn will present its annual signature fundraiser, Tell Me Something Derby, on Saturday, May 6. Held at the Black Creek Club in Lookout Valley, the event will include attention to detail in white table linens, centerpieces, food and the televised Run for the Roses on large screen TV's.

