Chattanooga reporter sues over firing after story on lawmakers
A National Public Radio affiliate reporter has sued over her firing after she covered meetings between high schoolers and legislators who said she secretly recorded them discussing LGBT issues. The Times Free Press reports Thursday WUTC-FM reporter Jacqui Helbert sued the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which licenses the station.
