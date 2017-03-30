Chattanooga reporter sues over firing...

Chattanooga reporter sues over firing after story on lawmakers

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A National Public Radio affiliate reporter has sued over her firing after she covered meetings between high schoolers and legislators who said she secretly recorded them discussing LGBT issues. The Times Free Press reports Thursday WUTC-FM reporter Jacqui Helbert sued the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which licenses the station.

Chattanooga, TN

