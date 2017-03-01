Chattanooga Film Festival Announces First Wave Of Programming
With three years behind them and a rapidly growing reputation as one of the premier festivals for cinephiles in the Southeast, organizers of the Chattanooga Film Festival offer up a first peek at year four's lineup, including opening-night films Dave Made A Maze, The new Radical, S is For Stanley and the world premiere of actor/director Graham ... (more)
