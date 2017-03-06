Chattanooga Educator Surprised By $25,000 Milken Award
Third-grade teacher Katelyn Baker is shocked to hear the news: She has just won Tennessee's Milken Educator Award and $25,000 The "Oscars of Teaching" has gone to a third grade Battle Academy teacher whose hard work and dedication has secured national recognition and a $25,000 cash award.
