Chattanooga bus driver to be arraigned in crash that killed 6 children

A Tennessee school bus driver involved in a bus crash that killed six children last year will be arraigned Friday. Woodmore Elementary School bus driver Johnthony Walker has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher.

