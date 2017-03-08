Chattanooga Airport Conducts Mock Disaster Drill
The Chattanooga Airport, along with the Chattanooga Police Department, Chattanooga Fire Department, and Hamilton County Emergency Services, conducted a three hour mock disaster exercise Wednesday.
