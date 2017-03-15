Chabad Of Chattanooga Presents Purim ...

Chabad Of Chattanooga Presents Purim In The Stadium Sunday

Purim in the Stadium will be presented by Chabad of Chattanooga on Sunday at 950 Vine St. There will be an interactive Megillah Reading at 4 p.m., followed by a dinner and celebration.

