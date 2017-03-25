Census estimate puts Tennessee's population at 6.65 million
New yearly census estimates peg Tennessee's 2016 population at 6.65 million, which was nearly 1 percent more than the prior year. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the fastest growing counties in Tennessee were in or near metropolitan Nashville.
