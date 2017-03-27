Bob Bennett And Mark Kelly Hall Play At Puckett's April 9
Bob Bennett and Mark Kelly Hall will perform in a special early show at Puckett's Chattanooga on Sunday, April 9. The music, an acoustic blend of Americana and contemporary Christian originals and favorites, will start at 6 p.m. Admission is free and tips are appreciated.
