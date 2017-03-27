Back Alley Productions Holds Auditions For Movie-To-Stage Comedy "It's A Disaster"
Back Alley Productions will hold auditions for the stage adaption of the 2012 dark comedy film "It's A Disaster" on Monday and Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Mars Theatre's scene shop, at 117 N Chattanooga St. in LaFayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|11 min
|Don Trumpster
|10
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|36 min
|Stray- Dog
|31,197
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Eternal truth
|917
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Mar 30
|Want2know4sure
|12
|NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee r...
|Mar 29
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Money vs faithfulness
|Mar 28
|Truth
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mar 27
|Ha ha
|9,771
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC