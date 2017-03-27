Back Alley Productions Holds Audition...

Back Alley Productions Holds Auditions For Movie-To-Stage Comedy "It's A Disaster"

Back Alley Productions will hold auditions for the stage adaption of the 2012 dark comedy film "It's A Disaster" on Monday and Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Mars Theatre's scene shop, at 117 N Chattanooga St. in LaFayette.

