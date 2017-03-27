Authorities: Cops shoot one of their ...

Authorities: Cops shoot one of their own during celebration

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Police shot and killed an off-duty sheriff's deputy celebrating his birthday with friends after the man drew his gun, became agitated and refused commands to drop the weapon, authorities said Wednesday. Hamilton County Deputy Daniel Hendrix had just turned 26 on Tuesday and was celebrating with two female off-duty officers with the Chattanooga Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amazon cha1 married woman having affair 17 min 4x4 5
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr Irving 30,948
News NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee r... 11 hr Rainbow Kid 1
Money vs faithfulness Tue Truth 1
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Mar 27 Ha ha 9,771
Railroad workers having affairs Mar 27 Tolerman 11
anr/abf Mar 25 mark 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC