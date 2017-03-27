Authorities: Cops shoot one of their own during celebration
Police shot and killed an off-duty sheriff's deputy celebrating his birthday with friends after the man drew his gun, became agitated and refused commands to drop the weapon, authorities said Wednesday. Hamilton County Deputy Daniel Hendrix had just turned 26 on Tuesday and was celebrating with two female off-duty officers with the Chattanooga Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|17 min
|4x4
|5
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Irving
|30,948
|NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee r...
|11 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Money vs faithfulness
|Tue
|Truth
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mar 27
|Ha ha
|9,771
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Mar 27
|Tolerman
|11
|anr/abf
|Mar 25
|mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC