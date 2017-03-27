Athena Inn Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jo...

Athena Inn Chattanooga, Tennessee, Joins Magnuson Independents

18 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

London UK/Spokane WA -- At Magnuson Hotels , America's largest independent hotel group, we are proud to announce today the latest addition to the Magnuson Hotels family, the Athena Inn, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Situated in the stunning, mountainous terrain of Chattanooga, the Athena Inn is just 3 miles from the Chattanooga Airport, and 1 mile from the Hamilton Place Mall.

Chattanooga, TN

