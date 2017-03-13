ATF Offers $2,500 Reward For Information On Jasper Arson
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Nashville Field Division, Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office, Fire Investigations Unit announced today a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the Dec. 3, fire at a retail ... (more)
