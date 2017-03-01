Area students learn of local ties to ...

Area students learn of local ties to film 'Hidden Figures'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Washington Times

An Academy Award-nominated movie that impressed viewers across the nation inspired students at Brainerd High School last Monday, when they learned the film has a local connection. Mary Winston Jackson , the National Aeronautics and Space Administration engineer portrayed by Janelle Monae in the movie "Hidden Figures," is the late great-aunt of two Chattanooga practicing doctors and a retired insurance man, Andre Boaz said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 54 min tuffet 29,543
Donald Burns 4 hr MichaelO85 2
Burell Built exteriors high prices 7 hr Jack 3
Burell Built owners testimony Sat Sammy 3
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) Fri Eternal truth 903
comcast and their new email smartzone (Oct '08) Mar 3 Jim 568
Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11) Mar 1 Atchley 52
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC