Area students learn of local ties to film 'Hidden Figures'

An Academy Award-nominated movie that impressed viewers across the nation inspired students at Brainerd High School last Monday, when they learned the film has a local connection. Mary Winston Jackson , the National Aeronautics and Space Administration engineer portrayed by Janelle Monae in the movie "Hidden Figures," is the late great-aunt of two Chattanooga practicing doctors and a retired insurance man, Andre Boaz said.

