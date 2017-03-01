Area students learn of local ties to film 'Hidden Figures'
An Academy Award-nominated movie that impressed viewers across the nation inspired students at Brainerd High School last Monday, when they learned the film has a local connection. Mary Winston Jackson , the National Aeronautics and Space Administration engineer portrayed by Janelle Monae in the movie "Hidden Figures," is the late great-aunt of two Chattanooga practicing doctors and a retired insurance man, Andre Boaz said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|54 min
|tuffet
|29,543
|Donald Burns
|4 hr
|MichaelO85
|2
|Burell Built exteriors high prices
|7 hr
|Jack
|3
|Burell Built owners testimony
|Sat
|Sammy
|3
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Eternal truth
|903
|comcast and their new email smartzone (Oct '08)
|Mar 3
|Jim
|568
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Mar 1
|Atchley
|52
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC