Animal Emergency Specialty Center Of Chattanooga Receives Grace Humanitarian Award
McKamey Animal Center hosted their third annual Humanitarian Awards banquet and fundraiser on March 16. Animal Emergency and Specialty Center was recognized with the Grace Humanitarian Award for exceptional veterinary care and emergency services.
