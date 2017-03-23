Administrative Office Of The Courts N...

Administrative Office Of The Courts Now Accepting Grant Applications

The Administrative Office of the Courts is now accepting Grant Applications for the Parent Education and Mediation Fund as well as the Victim Offender Reconciliation Program for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

