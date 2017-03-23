2 Shot On Rawlings Street Friday Nigh...

2 Shot On Rawlings Street Friday Night; 1 In Critical Condition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Chattanooga Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Rawlings Street on a report of a person shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Railroad workers having affairs 6 hr My wife 5
Amazon cha1 married woman having affair 7 hr Looking 3
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 11 hr Pete 30,745
Jay Bell is a crook! Thu Guest 2
interracial dating for white man Wed jballz 1
Coming Out Of My Shell Mar 20 Rejected Outcast 1
Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06) Mar 19 Dianne St Amand 113
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,805,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC