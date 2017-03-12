1960s instructional photos teach fast...

1960s instructional photos teach fast-food workers how (and how not) to dress for success

These images from the Chattanooga History Center were produced as training materials for new hires at Krystal restaurants, a fast-food franchise founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1932. With a menu centering around the bite-sized Krystal burger, the restaurant aimed to provide fast and courteous service to customers in a hurry.

