1960s instructional photos teach fast-food workers how (and how not) to dress for success
These images from the Chattanooga History Center were produced as training materials for new hires at Krystal restaurants, a fast-food franchise founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1932. With a menu centering around the bite-sized Krystal burger, the restaurant aimed to provide fast and courteous service to customers in a hurry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 min
|MEE
|29,890
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|21 hr
|STFU
|9,768
|Donald Burns
|Fri
|Billy Jack
|3
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Thu
|Atticus Finch
|53
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|Eternal truth
|905
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Mar 9
|RealSnap
|502
|anr/abf
|Mar 8
|william
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC