1-Year Practical Nursing Diploma Program At Chattanooga State's TCAT Suspended

The Tennessee Board of Nursing has placed Chattanooga State's Tennessee College of Applied Technology Licensed Practical Nursing diploma program on a one-year suspension as a result of not meeting the board's minimum LPN licensure exam pass rate.

