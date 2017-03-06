1 Dead, 1 Critical After Vehicle Cras...

1 Dead, 1 Critical After Vehicle Crashes, Catches Fire On Bayshore Drive

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a vehicle crashed and caught fire on Bayshore Drive late Tuesday night. At approximately 10:44 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 6400 block of Bayshore Drive for the report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.

