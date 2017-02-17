Woods Fire Burns Near Highway 2A, McFarland Road
A woods fire started around 2:30 p.m. near McFarland Avenue and Highway 2A. Authorities said the flames were spreading along the railroad tracks on McFarland Avenue and threatening nearby homes.
