Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
BARLEY ELLEN MICHELLE W/F 61 Officer SCARBROUGH DUI-ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT-MIS COCKBURN JOHNATHON LEE TANNER W/M 21 Officer WILSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WILSON JAMES TIMOTHY W/M 41 Officer HICKS HIT AND RUN, DRIVING ... (more)
