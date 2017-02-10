Vietnam War memorial planned for late March
The horrors of war and death, and the experiences of battalions 1 and 2 of the Seventh Cavalry in Vietnam, are well documented in the books "We Were Soldiers Once, and Young," by Joe Galloway, a BRADLEY COUNTY veteran Bill McClure, left, and veteran and author J.L. "Bud" Alley will be involved in a three-day recognition and validation ceremony for Vietnam War veterans the last week in March in Chattanooga. Nationwide celebrations, authorized by the U.S. Congress, will be held that week across the nation.
