UW honors 'Funky Drummer' musician posthumously
Known among his friends and colleagues as an inspiring, down-to-earth man, Clyde Stubblefield contributed more to the world and to Wisconsin's legacy than just his music. Stubblefield, who died Friday at the age of 73 from kidney disease, was set to receive an honorary degree from the University of Wisconsin in May for his contribution to music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|Ong
|28,770
|Mixed race playing the race card
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|17 hr
|Billy
|26
|Chattanooga is the worst city in Tennessee (Sep '10)
|Sun
|guest
|52
|There's a fix for that pain
|Feb 19
|Father
|1
|Swingers club (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Melanin Lust
|17
|Burell Built owners testimony
|Feb 19
|Tim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC