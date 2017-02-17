UTC Students Honored As 2017 Stophel Scholars By Chambliss Law Firm
Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C. honored the 2016-2017 John C. Stophel Distinguished Students from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga during the firm's annual Stophel Scholars reception on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|ha ha
|28,404
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|13 hr
|kuda
|4
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|Feb 15
|Justme
|10
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|Feb 14
|curious
|3
|What about sugar baby?
|Feb 14
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|HPV Single should find a partner on valentine's...
|Feb 13
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|How would you like to valentine's day?
|Feb 13
|MichaelMorrows
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC