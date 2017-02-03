Unattended Burning Leads To Fire With Damages On Old Cleveland Pike
The Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a 20x20 outbuilding/traveling trailer and 20x20x6 pile of tires that were on fire. Firefighters were able to control both fires and keep them from traveling to other structures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|28,187
|Burell Built exteriors high prices
|18 hr
|Isreal
|2
|Randy Lambert
|Feb 1
|Guest
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Jan 31
|VaXXed
|9,760
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|Jan 31
|ThomasA
|9
|teen challenge
|Jan 29
|guest
|1
|How Corrupt is Gov. Bill Haslam's Administration? (Sep '13)
|Jan 29
|truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC