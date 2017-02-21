Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department To Celebrate Its 38th Annual Awards Banquet
Many volunteers will be given awards for longevity and responses to alarms. Of note, Chief Duane Pitts will be honored for his 50 years of service, which began in 1966 as a young college student when he joined the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
