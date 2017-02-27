TN: Chattanooga Airport Shuttle Coming for Passengers
Feb. 28--With Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport's passenger boardings hitting a new high last year, a ground shuttle service from its most remote parking lot to the terminal is slated to start in May. Terry Hart, the airport's chief executive, said he believes it's the first time ever the airport has run such a regular shuttle for travelers. Last year, the airport added about 230 parking spaces in a new overflow parking lot on Airport Road across from the Greyhound bus station.
