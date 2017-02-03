The Disruptors Series Celebrating Women Moving Chattanooga Forward Is March 18
Verizon, Coca Cola and Sharp Creative Agency announce The Disruptors Series. The Disruptors series combines inspiration, empowerment and entertainment and celebrates women move Chattanooga forward, said officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
