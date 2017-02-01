The Chattanooga Zoo Takes Steps Toward green|light Certification
"We are already committed to several different 'green' practices, such as lighting retrofits, recycling, and our newly installed water stations that allow guests to easily fill reusable water bottles to limit plastic waste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|57 min
|Pete
|28,073
|Randy Lambert
|Wed
|Guest
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Tue
|VaXXed
|9,760
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|Tue
|ThomasA
|9
|teen challenge
|Jan 29
|guest
|1
|How Corrupt is Gov. Bill Haslam's Administration? (Sep '13)
|Jan 29
|truth
|7
|Emergency Vehicles
|Jan 29
|truth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC