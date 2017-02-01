Sweet Georgia Sound Gives Free Concert Feb. 19

Chattanooga's Big Band Sweet Georgia Sound will give a free public concert on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. Chattanooga's Big Band Sweet Georgia Sound will give a free public concert on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. The concert will be in the sanctuary at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 3210 Social Cir.

