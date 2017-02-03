String Theory at the Hunter

String Theory at the Hunter will welcome Avi Avital, mandolin, and the Dover String Quartet making their Chattanooga debut on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hunter Museum of American String Theory at the Hunter will welcome Avi Avital, mandolin, and the Dover String Quartet making their Chattanooga debut on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hunter Museum of American Art. Founded in 2009 by pianist and artistic director Gloria Chien, String Theory brings acclaimed chamber musicians from around the world to perform in the intimate setting of the Hunter Museum in Chattanooga.

