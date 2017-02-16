St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Organist Katelyn Emerson Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series presents virtuoso organist Katelyn Emerson, 2016 winner of the AGO National Competition, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Her program traverses the 18th, 19th and 20th century organ repertoire, including works by German composers Buxtehude, Bach, Mozart, and Schumann; and French composers BoA ly, DuruflA©, Tournemire, Langlais, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 min
|Mechanic_45
|28,370
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Justme
|10
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|Tue
|curious
|3
|What about sugar baby?
|Feb 14
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|HPV Single should find a partner on valentine's...
|Feb 13
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|How would you like to valentine's day?
|Feb 13
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|Mixed race playing the race card
|Feb 13
|Rednecksgohome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC