Songbirds Guitar Museum Celebrates Grand Opening With Free Street Festival
Songbirds Guitar Museum, the world's largest private collection of rare, vintage guitars, will celebrate the museum's grand opening with a series of events beginning on Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 12. The family-friendly, guitar-oriented, pop culture museum is on the campus of the Chattanooga Choo Choo.
