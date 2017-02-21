Signal Mountain Duplex Damaged By Fir...

Signal Mountain Duplex Damaged By Fire Early Tuesday Morning

At 1:50 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a duplex fire at 3522 Taft Highway. Walden's Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the two-story duplex.

