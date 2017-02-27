Scenic City Crafters Ask For Help Making Hearts And Tree Skirts For Troops Overseas
The March Craft 'n' Crop at Heritage House is sending out an open invitation to all local crafters to join them in a mass effort to send some "crafted love" to our troops overseas on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at Heritage House Arts and Civic Center, 1428 Jenkins Road.
