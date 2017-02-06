Rep. Mike Carter Honored With Legislator Of The Year Award By TN911
Shown from left to right are Red Bank Fire Department Chief Mark Mathews, Hamilton County ECD Board Secretary Eddie Phillips, Representative Mike Carter, TN911 Chairman John Stuermer, Senator Todd Gardenhire, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Fred Fletcher Rep. Mike Carter was presented the 2016 Legislator of the Year Award from the TN911 ... (more)
