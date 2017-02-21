Reliant Bank Announces Expansion Into...

Reliant Bank Announces Expansion Into Chattanooga, TN Market

Reliant Bank's new office will be located in the Republic Centre, 633 Chestnut St, Suite 630, Chattanooga, TN 37450. "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Todd as Reliant Bank's new Market President for Chattanooga," stated DeVan Ard, CEO of Reliant Bank and President of the Company.

