Randy Travis advocates for stroke victims in Tennessee
Country singer Randy Travis, center, sits with his wife, Mary, left, and Dr. Blaise Baxter, right, of Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., before a meeting of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Randy Travis, who suffered a stroke in 2013, attended the hearing for Stroke Awareness Day at the legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|tuffet
|28,280
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|15 hr
|Lixy9187
|3
|Motorcycle Rental
|18 hr
|reigolski
|1
|pain management (Sep '12)
|Tue
|jojoisinrealpain
|16
|Daniel Dawson: Not A Typical High School Student (May '13)
|Tue
|Coach Smith
|8
|Good mothers DONT
|Tue
|Father
|2
|Mixed race playing the race card
|Tue
|White page black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC